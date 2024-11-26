Newco news

Alloplex’s Suplexa reawakens immune cells to fight cancer

When it comes to cell therapy, Alloplex Biotherapeutics Inc. CEO Frank Borriello said he believes that autologous, personalized therapy is the only thing that makes sense. “The allure of an off-the-shelf therapy has been such a magnet. It sucked in a lot of companies into that dream, and I'm sorry to say, it hasn't really worked out for them,” he told BioWorld. Instead, Borriello said he envisioned a cell training platform that doesn’t just tweak a single immune pathway but instead harnesses multiple immune pathways to turn the tables on cancer.