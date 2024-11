Celltrion wins Korea approvals of Prolia, Xgeva biosimilars

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) approved South Korea’s first denosumab (Prolia/Xgeva) biosimilars, developed by Celltrion Inc. under the brand names of Stoboclo/Osenvelt (CT-P41) for respective indications, a move the company hopes will help secure first-mover advantage for the drugs, currently under review in the U.S. and Europe.