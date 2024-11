Zai Lab, Pfizer team up to widen China access to antibacterial Xacduro

Zai Lab and Pfizer Inc. are teaming up in China to fight the deadly carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (CRAB) infection with novel antibacterial drug Xacduro (sulbactam-durlobactam). Through the collaboration, Zai Lab will leverage Pfizer’s commercial infrastructure in the anti-infective space to widen access to Xacduro in mainland China. Terms of the deal were not released.