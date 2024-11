Biopharma regulatory actions and approvals October 2024

Two Stelara biosimilars among 15 US FDA approvals in October

The U.S. FDA approved 15 drugs in October, marking a decline from 24 in September and 22 in August. Despite the drop, the 2024 monthly average stands at about 19 approvals, exceeding last year’s average of 16, 2022’s 12.5, and the 17-per-month averages recorded in both 2021 and 2020.