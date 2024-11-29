BioWorld - Friday, November 29, 2024
Neurology/psychiatric

Grant supports Revir’s work in spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy

Nov. 28, 2024
No Comments
The collaboration aims to identify a small molecule that targets mutant androgen receptor (AR) mRNA splicing and causes selective destruction of the disease-causing mRNA.
BioWorld Science Collaboration Neurology/psychiatric Grant