BioWorld - Friday, November 29, 2024
Breaking News: Healing a health divide (that’s long overdue)See today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Gastrointestinal

Dual-targeted approach for hepatobiliary diseases presented

Nov. 28, 2024
No Comments
Rectify Pharmaceuticals Inc. has conducted preclinical testing on RTY-694, an oral dual-targeted positive functional modulator for use in the treatment of hepatobiliary disorders.
BioWorld Science Conferences American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases Gastrointestinal