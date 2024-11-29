Cardiovascular

E-Therapeutics’ B4GALT1-targeting Galomic siRNA demonstrates prolonged duration of action

Potent siRNAs against B4GALT1 were designed in silico and screened in vitro (Huh7 cells, primary mouse, human hepatocytes) as well as in vivo (C57BL/6 mice) for the selection of a lead Galomic siRNA.