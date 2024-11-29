BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Friday, November 29, 2024
Breaking News: Healing a health divide (that’s long overdue)
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» Amgen divulges new GTPase KRAS mutant inhibitors
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Cancer
Amgen divulges new GTPase KRAS mutant inhibitors
Nov. 28, 2024
No Comments
Amgen Inc. has synthesized GTPase KRAS (G12C mutant) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science
Cancer
Patents