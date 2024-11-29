BioWorld - Friday, November 29, 2024
Cancer

New POLθ inhibitors disclosed in Danatlas patent

Nov. 28, 2024
Beijing Danatlas Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd. has divulged DNA polymerase θ (POLθ) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
