Cardiovascular

GPR39 blockade prevents hypoxia-induced pulmonary artery hypertension

Recent findings have unveiled that 15-HETE is the endogenous agonist for G protein-coupled receptor 39 (GPR39) in vascular smooth cells, so researchers hypothesized that GPR39 could work as a therapeutic target in pulmonary arterial hypertension and its deletion might prevent the development of the disease.