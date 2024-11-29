BioWorld - Friday, November 29, 2024
Cancer

New CBLB inhibitors disclosed in Inventisbio patent

Nov. 29, 2024
No Comments
Scientists at Inventisbio Co. Ltd. and Inventisbio LLC have divulged E3 ubiquitin-protein ligase CBL-B (CBLB) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
