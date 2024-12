Weight for it: Lilly wins, details later on Zepbound vs. Wegovy

Although head-to-head results on tolerability were missing from the company’s data release, Eli Lilly and Co. said its U.S. FDA-approved weight-loss drug Zepbound (tirzepatide) beat the also-cleared Novo Nordic A/S compound Wegovy (semaglutide) in a phase IIIb study comparing the two.