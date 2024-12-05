BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, December 5, 2024
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Takeda bolsters oncology pipeline via $1.3B deal for Keros’ elritercept
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Takeda bolsters oncology pipeline via $1.3B deal for Keros’ elritercept
Dec. 4, 2024
By
Tamra Sami
No Comments
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. is licensing Keros Therapeutics Inc.’s activin inhibitor elritercept in a global development and commercialization deal worth up to $1.3 billion that excludes mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.
BioWorld
Deals and M&A
Cancer
Hematologic
Protein
Asia-Pacific
Japan