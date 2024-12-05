BioWorld - Thursday, December 5, 2024
GSK inks $1B option agreement for Dualitybio preclinical ADC candidate

Dec. 4, 2024
By Tamra Sami
Duality Biologics is out-licensing preclinical antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) candidate DB-1324 under an option agreement with GSK plc potentially worth more than $1 billion.
