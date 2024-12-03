BioWorld - Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Breaking News: Healing a health divide (that’s long overdue)See today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Infection

Therapeutic hepatitis B vaccine generates robust HBc-specific T-cell responses in preclinical tests

Dec. 2, 2024
No Comments
Researchers from presented preclinical data for AVX-70371, a novel therapeutic vaccine being developed for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection.
BioWorld Science Conferences American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases Infection Vaccine