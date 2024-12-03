BioWorld - Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Breaking News: Healing a health divide (that’s long overdue)See today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

Progentos Therapeutics divulges new PDGFRα inhibitors

Dec. 2, 2024
No Comments
Progentos Therapeutics Inc. has synthesized PDGFRα inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of optic neuritis and multiple sclerosis.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents