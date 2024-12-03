BioWorld - Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Breaking News: Healing a health divide (that’s long overdue)See today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

New GLS1 inhibitors disclosed in Leal Therapeutics patent

Dec. 2, 2024
No Comments
Leal Therapeutics Inc. has divulged mitochondrial glutaminase kidney isoform (GLS, GLS1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents