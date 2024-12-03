BioWorld - Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Cancer

Erasca discovers new ULK1 and ULK2 inhibitors

Dec. 2, 2024
No Comments
Erasca Inc. has described serine/threonine-protein kinase ULK1 and/or ULK2 inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
