Friday, November 29, 2024
Immuno-oncology

Arovella heads toward clinic with CAR-19-iNKT cells

Nov. 28, 2024
By Tamra Sami
Arovella Therapeutics Ltd. is heading toward the clinic with its lead product, ALA-101, which consists of a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) targeting CD19 and invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cells.
