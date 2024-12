Protara, CG climb bladder ladder with SUO cancer findings

Among the drug developers with clinical results featured at the annual meeting of the Society for Urologic Oncology (SUO) in Dallas were Protara Therapeutics Inc. with phase II numbers and CG Oncology Inc. with a phase III update. Protara’s shares (NASDAQ:TARA) closed Dec. 5 at $6.02, up $2.48, or 70%, having traded as high as $10.48 during the day. Less reactive was stock in CG (NASDAQ:CGON), which ended at $33.56, down $2.35.