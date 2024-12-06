BioWorld - Friday, December 6, 2024
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

US FDA considers flexing new accelerated approval authorities

Dec. 5, 2024
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
Seeking accelerated approval as a fallback when clinical evidence is not quite strong enough for traditional approval appears destined for the dustbins of history.
BioWorld Regulatory Cancer U.S. FDA