BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Friday, December 6, 2024
See today's BioWorld
Home
» US FDA considers flexing new accelerated approval authorities
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
US FDA considers flexing new accelerated approval authorities
Dec. 5, 2024
By
Mari Serebrov
No Comments
Seeking accelerated approval as a fallback when clinical evidence is not quite strong enough for traditional approval appears destined for the dustbins of history.
BioWorld
Regulatory
Cancer
U.S.
FDA