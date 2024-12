UCB/Roche lead Voyagers in Alzheimer’s tau campaign

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s recent selection of a lead development candidate, VY-1706, for its tau silencing gene therapy program in Alzheimer’s disease brought renewed attention to the target, which continues to intrigue a substantial lineup of developers. Bellwether data rolled out this fall from UCB SA and Roche AG at the Clinical Trials in Alzheimer’s Disease meeting in Madrid.