Biopharma financing climbs 46% YTD; $97.42B raised through November

Biopharma companies have raised $97.42 billion through November 2024, up 46% from $66.79 billion during the same period in 2023 and also more than $56.56 billion in 2022. However, this year’s total still trails the record highs of 2020-2021. November financings totaled $3.6 billion, a significant decline from $7.13 billion in October and $9.11 billion in September.