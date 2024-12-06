BioWorld - Friday, December 6, 2024
European Commission clears Novo’s Catalent buy

Dec. 6, 2024
The European Commission approved Novo Holding A/S’ acquisition of Catalent Inc., a global contract development and manufacturing organization expected to help Novo Nordisk A/S keep up with increasing demand for its GLP-1 drug, Wegovy (semaglutide).
BioWorld Deals and M&A Endocrine/metabolic Obesity Peptide Europe U.S.