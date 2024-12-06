BioWorld - Friday, December 6, 2024
Cancer

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals identifies new CBLB inhibitors for cancer

Dec. 5, 2024
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has synthesized substituted biphenyl compounds acting as E3 ubiquitin-protein ligase CBL-B (CBLB) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
