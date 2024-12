Cancer

Chinese researchers disclose new CYP11A1 inhibitors

Work at Foshan Ionova Biotherapeutics Co. Ltd., Guangdong Touchstone Translational Research Institute Co. Ltd. and Shenzhen Ionova Life Science Co. Ltd. has led to the discovery of new cholesterol side-chain cleavage enzyme, mitochondrial (CYP11A1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer.