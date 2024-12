Cancer

CCT3 silencing triggers ferroptosis via the NOD1-NF-κB pathway and halts bladder cancer progression

Bladder cancer is a challenging disease that poses significant risks to patients, often leading to a grim prognosis. Recent research has brought attention to chaperonin-containing tailless complex polypeptide 1 subunit 3 (CCT3), identified as an oncogene in multiple tumor types. However, its specific role in bladder cancer remains largely unexplored.