Positrigo looks to raise $10M for brain PET system

Positrigo AG is raising $10 million for production and commercialization of its Neurolf brain positron emission tomography system in the U.S. The system hepls to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease. With drugs such as Leqembi and Kisunla gaining U.S. FDA approval to treat the devastating neurological condition, the company is seeing increasing demand for its system, Neurolf CEO and co-founder Jannis Fischer, told BioWorld.