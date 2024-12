Infection

SA-1211, a dual-target siRNA with promising antiviral activity in AAV-HBV mice

Researchers from Suzhou Siran Biotech Co. Ltd. presented the discovery and preclinical characterization of SA-1211, an N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugated siRNA dimer targeting both hepatitis B virus (HBV) and PD-L1 gene expression, being developed as a potential new therapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).