Europlaz develops neonatal device to save babies' lives

Europlaz Technologies Ltd. has developed a new neonatal flow sensor that could help improve neonatal care and save the lives of babies born prematurely. The company created an integrated ‘sidestream’ carbon dioxide (CO2) sampling port, which when added to the side of its existing neonatal flow sensor will enable clinicians to monitor CO2 being exhaled from the baby’s lungs to better inform care.