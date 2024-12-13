BioWorld - Friday, December 13, 2024
Patents

Filtro Medical revives Chemofilter development

Dec. 13, 2024
By Simon Kerton
The first patenting to emerge from Filtro Medical Inc. describes the development of blood filtration devices designed to reduce systemic exposure to chemotherapy or other therapeutic agents that have been delivered into a target treatment location.
