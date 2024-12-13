BioWorld - Friday, December 13, 2024
FDA pushing standards to move away from ethylene oxide

Dec. 13, 2024
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The U.S. FDA’s emphasis on alternatives to ethylene oxide is gaining momentum with the help of internationally recognized standards — such as ISO 11737 — in a move that will enable a less cumbersome approach to non-EtO device sterilization.
