BioWorld - Thursday, December 5, 2024
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

No preliminary injunction delaying Entresto generic

Dec. 4, 2024
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
Novartis AG lost its bid, at least for now, to delay generic competition to its blockbuster heart drug, Entresto (sacubitril, valsartan), on the basis of patent infringement.
BioWorld Regulatory Cardiovascular Small molecule U.S. Courts