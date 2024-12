Chimerix moves up US NDA for rare pediatric glioma drug; stock soars

In a surprise move that drove its stock up by 292% in early trading, Chimerix Inc. revealed plans for a U.S. NDA filing by year-end, seeking accelerated approval of dordaviprone (ONC-201) to treat recurrent H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, a highly aggressive tumor with limited treatment options.