Ketone bodies could clear misfolded proteins in the brain

A ketone body, a molecule derived from the metabolism of acids to obtain energy when glucose is not available, could become an effective ally in treating Alzheimer’s or preventing the effects of aging on the brain. A group of scientists at the Buck Institute for Research on Aging have studied the role of β-hydroxybutyrate as a signaling metabolite of misfolded proteins by interacting with them and altering their solubility, a mechanism that allows their elimination, as observed in preclinical models.