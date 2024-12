Electrocore powers up with Neurometrix acquisition

Electrocore Inc. Quell(ed) any concerns about its commitment to the bioelectronic health segment with an agreement to acquire Neurometrix Inc., maker of the Quell, a wearable device and cloud-enabled neuromodulation platform to treat fibromyalgia and lower extremity chronic pain. Neurometrix is expected to divest its other primary product, Dpncheck, a point-of-care screening test for diabetic peripheral neuropathy, prior to the acquisition.