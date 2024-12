New partnerships, approvals pump prospects for insulin delivery devices

A spate of year-end collaborations highlights growing enthusiasm for expanding use of automated insulin delivery devices or pumps in management of type 1 diabetes only to include many patients with type 2 diabetes. Beneficiaries include pump makers Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., Insulet Corp. and Medtronic plc as well as the leaders in the continuous glucose monitoring market, Abbott Laboratories and Dexcom Inc.