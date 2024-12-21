BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Saturday, December 21, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» Merit unwraps Wrapsody endoprosthesis PMA for the holidays
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full article
sign up for free
or
sign in
.
Merit unwraps Wrapsody endoprosthesis PMA for the holidays
Dec. 20, 2024
By
Holland Johnson
No Comments
Merit Medical Systems Inc. received an early holiday gift this year, reporting that its Wrapsody cell-impermeable endoprosthesis has received premarket approval from the U.S. FDA and plans to begin commercialization of the device there in 2025.
BioWorld MedTech
Clinical
Regulatory
Urology
U.S.
FDA
PMA