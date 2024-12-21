BioWorld - Saturday, December 21, 2024
Merit unwraps Wrapsody endoprosthesis PMA for the holidays

Dec. 20, 2024
By Holland Johnson
No Comments
Merit Medical Systems Inc. received an early holiday gift this year, reporting that its Wrapsody cell-impermeable endoprosthesis has received premarket approval from the U.S. FDA and plans to begin commercialization of the device there in 2025.
