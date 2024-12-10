BioWorld - Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Breaking News: Healing a health divide (that’s long overdue)See today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immuno-oncology

DLK1-directed immunotherapy shows activity in neuroblastoma models

Dec. 10, 2024
No Comments
Researchers from the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia presented data from a study that aimed to identify novel biologically relevant cell surface immunotherapeutic targets for neuroblastoma.
BioWorld Science Cancer Antibody-drug conjugate Immuno-oncology