Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Home
BMB-101 5-HT2C biased agonist overcomes tolerance in chronic epilepsy treatment
Neurology/psychiatric
BMB-101 5-HT2C biased agonist overcomes tolerance in chronic epilepsy treatment
Dec. 10, 2024
Researchers from Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. presented data on the mechanism of action of BMB-101, a novel scaffold 5-HT2C Gq-protein biased designed to treat drug-resistant neurological disorders.
BioWorld Science
Conferences
Neurology/psychiatric