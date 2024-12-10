BioWorld - Tuesday, December 10, 2024
BMB-101 5-HT2C biased agonist overcomes tolerance in chronic epilepsy treatment

Dec. 10, 2024
Researchers from Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. presented data on the mechanism of action of BMB-101, a novel scaffold 5-HT2C Gq-protein biased designed to treat drug-resistant neurological disorders.
