Cimeio Therapeutics, Kyowa Kirin partner for cell therapies

Cimeio Therapeutics Inc. has entered into a research collaboration with Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd. to develop novel cell therapies for diseases with high unmet need. The partnership combines Cimeio’s novel epitope shielding and immunotherapy discovery expertise with Kyowa Kirin’s knowledge in cellular therapies.