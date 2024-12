Gastrointestinal

NIDDK grant supports Orphagen’s RARα antagonist for inflammatory bowel disease

Orphagen Pharmaceuticals Inc. has been granted an award of up to $1.7 million from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program to support the preclinical development of OR-812 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.