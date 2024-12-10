BioWorld - Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Cancer

XM161-SN38 shows activity in models of glioma

Dec. 10, 2024
Researchers from Excellamol Inc. presented the design and preclinical characterization of XM161-SN38, a novel IL-13Rα2-targeting polypeptide-drug conjugate being evaluated for the treatment of gliomas.
