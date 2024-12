Cancer

New YAP1/TEAD and TAZ/TEAD interaction inhibitors disclosed in patents

Researchers at Flanders Institute for Biotechnology, Katholieke Universiteit Leuven and Springworks Therapeutics Inc. have disclosed transcriptional coactivator YAP1/transcriptional enhancer factor (TEAD) or WW domain-containing transcription regulator protein 1 (WWTR1; TAZ)/TEAD interaction inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, fibrosis and congenital defects.