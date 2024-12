Wick-ed good phase III prostate cancer data light up Candel

Candel Therapeutics Inc. followed this spring’s positive phase II data in pancreatic cancer with favorable results from a phase III study testing the same drug – viral immunotherapy CAN-2409 – in localized prostate cancer. Shares of Needham, Mass.-based Candel (NASDAQ:CADL) closed Dec. 11 at $7.75, up $3.14, or 68%.