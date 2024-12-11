BioWorld - Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Atopic dermatitis efforts disappoint for Q32 Bio and Anaptysbio

Dec. 11, 2024
By Jennifer Boggs
Disappointing readouts from separate phase II studies in atopic dermatitis sank shares of Q32 Bio Inc. and Anaptysbio Inc., as their respective antibody candidates failed to impress in a highly competitive space.
