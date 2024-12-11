BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Wednesday, December 11, 2024
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Atopic dermatitis efforts disappoint for Q32 Bio and Anaptysbio
X
Atopic dermatitis efforts disappoint for Q32 Bio and Anaptysbio
Dec. 11, 2024
By
Jennifer Boggs
No Comments
Disappointing readouts from separate phase II studies in atopic dermatitis sank shares of Q32 Bio Inc. and Anaptysbio Inc., as their respective antibody candidates failed to impress in a highly competitive space.
