BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, December 11, 2024
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Loud and clear: Sound Pharma has phase III success in Meniere’s
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Loud and clear: Sound Pharma has phase III success in Meniere’s
Dec. 11, 2024
By
Lee Landenberger
No Comments
Sound Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s lead candidate, the anti-inflammatory SPI-1005 (ebselen), has produced positive pivotal phase III study data in treating Meniere’s disease, an inner-ear disorder that can lead to vertigo and deafness.
BioWorld
Clinical
Ear, nose and throat
Inflammatory
Small molecule