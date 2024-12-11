BioWorld - Wednesday, December 11, 2024
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Loud and clear: Sound Pharma has phase III success in Meniere’s

Dec. 11, 2024
By Lee Landenberger
No Comments
Sound Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s lead candidate, the anti-inflammatory SPI-1005 (ebselen), has produced positive pivotal phase III study data in treating Meniere’s disease, an inner-ear disorder that can lead to vertigo and deafness.
BioWorld Clinical Ear, nose and throat Inflammatory Small molecule