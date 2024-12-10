BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Tuesday, December 10, 2024
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Paradigm's AU$16M moves Zilosul to pivotal osteoarthritis trials
Paradigm's AU$16M moves Zilosul to pivotal osteoarthritis trials
Dec. 9, 2024
By
Tamra Sami
Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. raised AU$16 million (US$10.31 million) in a placement that will allow the company to start a global phase III trial with its lead product, Zilosul (injectable pentosan polysulfate/iPPS), to treat osteoarthritis.
FDA