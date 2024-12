Diagnostics

Researchers in the Netherlands describe new PET and SPECT imaging agents

Researchers at Stichting AMC Foundation and Vrije Universiteit van Amsterdam have identified [18F]-labeled pyrazolidine-3,5-dione compounds targeting P2Y purinoceptor 12 (P2RY12; P2Y12) acting as PET and SPECT imaging agents. They are reported to be useful for the diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease.