Cancer

Frontier Medicines discovers new TP53 mutant stabilizers

Dec. 11, 2024
No Comments
Frontier Medicines Corp. has described cellular tumor antigen p53 (TP53) (mutant) stabilizers reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
